Western North: President Charges IMCIM Chairman To Create More Community Mining For The Youth.

The President of the Republic Of Ghana His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has charged the Chairman for Inter-Ministerial Committee On Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng to create more Community Mining for the youth.

The President lauded the IMCIM Chaired By Prof Frimpong-Boateng for the good work done so far and employed the Committee to create more of the community mining for the teeming youth in the mining areas.

Addressing the Chiefs and People of Bibiani during the President's campaign tour of the Newly created Western North Region "Prof Frimpong-Boateng the Minister for Environment, Science and Chairman for IMCIM has told you, what they've done so far with the Community mining and are putting in plans to create more Community Mining for the youth" the President said.

The jubilant crowd couldn't hide their ecstasy with pronouncements of more Community Mining for the youth in that area since galamsey has been their works from time immemorial.

The IMCIM under the leadership of Prof. Frimpong-Boateng has commissioned several community mining projects across the country which has created thousands of jobs for the teeming youth. It is in no surprise that the President commended the unique leadership qualities of the good Professor as far as the fight against galamsay and creation of community mining projects are concerned.