ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.09.2020 Regional News

Ashanti Region: GSA Undertakes Market Sensitisation On Aflatoxins

Ashanti Region: GSA Undertakes Market Sensitisation On Aflatoxins
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), with support from the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), has embarked on a National Aflatoxin Sensitisation and Management (NASAM) project in the Ashanti on Region to educate Agricultural actors in the grain value chain and the general public on standards requirements and the dangers and management of aflatoxins in grains.

The sensitization programs held in three various districts of the Ashanti Region brought together over 300 players in the grain value chain.

Forty Agric Extension Officers in Kumasi, the Regional capital, were trained on the dangers associated with aflatoxin contamination in grains and management methods to reduce these contaminations.

They were then tasked to take the information to their farmers to educate them on Aflatoxins.

During the training, Mr. George Kojo Anti, Business Development Manager at the GSA expressed worry about the Aflatoxin menace and encouraged the extension officers to educate the farmers on the management of these Mycotoxins.

"Adhering to these good farming practices will not only help you produce grains free from aflatoxins but will also allow you to get premium prices on produce sold," he added.

He also pointed out that Aflatoxins are not only causing harm to consumers but they are affecting our economic growth as a country due to the continuous rejection of our grains by the European Union (EU).

Farmers, traders, and Agric officers in Ejisu, Bosomtwe, and Kwabere, all in the Ashanti Region, were then trained on the methods of reducing aflatoxins in grains, mainly, maize, groundnuts, sorghum, Agushie, and rice.

They were taken through various ways aflatoxins contaminates grains and teaching practices that could help reduce the menace.

The aim of the project is to catalyze and sustain an inclusive agricultural transformation by improving food safety and security through increased knowledge about aflatoxins, its impact, and management.

Finally, the project 'train' ended up at the Ashanti Region which was the last of the regions to be covered in order for the sensitization to be widespread throughout the whole country.

The project has directly impacted over 10,000 actors, including farmers in the grain value chain throughout the whole country over the two year period of the project.

9302020102517-swnaqdcp5k-whatsapp-image-2020-09-30-at-05.47.59.jpeg

9302020102517-0g830n4ayt-whatsapp-image-2020-09-30-at-05.47.591.jpeg

9302020102518-0f72ym3xxs-whatsapp-image-2020-09-30-at-05.47.582.jpeg

9302020102519-h40o2s6fey-whatsapp-image-2020-09-30-at-05.47.581.jpeg

9302020102520-8cs1vjiuup-whatsapp-image-2020-09-30-at-05.47.58.jpeg

Regional News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Western North: President Charges IMCIM Chairman To Create More Community Mining For The Youth.
Omanhene Of Techiman Deserves To Be A Member Of Council Of State—Tuobodom DCE
Addressing Youth Unemployment In Ghana Needs Urgent Action---New World Bank Report
Veep Inspects New Gedan Tuba Astro Turf
Registrar-General Opens Regional Office In Bono
After A Close Shave With Death Asunafo North YEA Director Advises Drivers, Passengers
Coastal Development Authority Held Stakeholders Engagement On CODA Credit Union
Obuasi Municipal Assembly Trains Assembly And Unit Committee Members
North East Region: Assemblyman Lauds Govt, Zoomlion For Disinfection Of Schools 
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Akyem States Hold Durbar To Honour Akufo-Addo
2 minutes ago

NDC Questions Akufo-Addo's Silence On Volta Secessionist Att...
6 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line