2020 Elections: Bawumia Insists "Mahama’s Credibility Is Zero"

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said former President John Dramani Mahama has no credibility when it comes to issues on the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Dr. Bawumia made this statement when he addressed residents of Bortianor/Ngleshie Amanfrom as part of his tour to the Greater Accra Region.

“Your credibility on this one is zero. Free SHS and Free TVET cannot be entrusted in your hands.”

Dr. Bawumia stressed that Mr. Mahama struggled to even implement his progressively Free SHS program during his tenure as President.

However, he further disclosed that the policies implemented by the NPP government have benefited all parts of the country.

“We have succeeded at equitable distribution which means all parts of the country have been touched by our policies and we have delivered value for money,” he said.

The Vice President assured Ghanaians that the country will be peaceful before, during, and after the polls.

---KingdomfmOnline