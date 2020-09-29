ModernGhanalogo

29.09.2020 Social News

Akufo-Addo’s Silence On Volta Secessionist Attacks Strange – Security Expert

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa, has described as surprising the silence of President Akufo-Addo and the National Security Minister on the disturbances by secession groups in the Volta region.

According to Mr Bonaa, the President is the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces and must take the bull by the horn and address the country to assure citizens that he is charge of the situation.

Mr Bonaa added that the propaganda and information management by the government is not helpful and urged the government to be truthful.

A group of persons believed to be members of Western Togoland separatist movement Monday down attacked the State Transport Corporation (STC) in the Volta regional capital of Ho.

In this latest attack allegedly carried out by the group which follows an earlier attack on some state institutions and police stations including mounting of roadblocks on Friday 25th September 2020, some drivers in the yard were beaten while two vehicles belonging to the company were set ablaze.

The vehicles including a 14-seater bus with registration number, GG-4054-19 was burnt totally while the second one GG-1737-19 had parts of it burnt.

Speaking on the Morning Starr on Tuesday, Mr Bonaa said it is obvious the government is docile and not in charge of the situation contrary to claims by the Information Minister on Monday.

“What we need now more than ever is intelligence but you can’t do that when those in-charge do not know what they are doing. We seem to be joking and playing propaganda with this issue.

“We heard they gathered intelligence so how come it wasn’t processed and used well because if the intelligence was processed and used well, we wouldn’t have seen what happened. Even if the National Security Minister won’t speak, we should see his actions. His silence is too loud.”

---starrfm

Powered By Modern Ghana
