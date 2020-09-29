Ghana Is A Sovereign Republic, Nobody Can Claim A Part – Mahama To Volta Separatists

Former President John Mahama has served notice to the Western Togoland movement that Ghanaians will not watch them divide the country.

According to the NDC flagbearer, the beauty of Ghana is the harmony with which its citizens have cohabited among themselves over the years.

His comment follows the recent roadblocks, arsons and beatings by members of the Volta secessionist group who are fighting to have the Volta Region declared a separate state.

“Just a few days ago some unknown persons came to block roads claiming that Volta region is theirs so they want their independence. Ghana’s land belongs to Ghana, Ghana is a sovereign republic and nobody can claim a part of Ghana. When Rawlings built Ghana, we were all part.

“All of us come together to make Ghana so we cannot sit aloof and watch some people take Ghana. If it’s so, then everyone will trace their history and come for a part of their share which will not be a good thing. What brings us together is the fact that we are all Ghanaians,” Mahama noted while addressing a gathering in the Bono region where he is currently campaigning.

The separatist movement on Tuesday attacked the State Transport Corporation (STC) in the Volta regional capital of Ho.

In this latest attack allegedly carried out by the group which follows an earlier attack on some state institutions and police stations including mounting of roadblocks on Friday 25th September 2020 some drivers in the yard were beaten while two vehicles belonging to the company were set ablaze.

The vehicles including a 14-seater bus with registration number, GG-4054-19 was burnt totally while the second one GG-1737-19 had parts of it burnt.

The incident was said to have happened around 2:30am on Monday.

A driver and victim, David Owusu Acheampong who was caught up in the attack narrate his ordeal.

“I was sleeping in the bus around 2am when I heard a gunshot and so I tried escaping but I realised the car was set on fire. But when I was running out, one of the men pointed a gun at me and asked me to lay down on the floor which I did but he used the gun to hit my ribs.”

“That was the time the security came out but he was also beaten and so when he had his way, he scaled the wall and escaped and I also followed suit,” he added.

Currently, operations have been halted while joint police and military team has taken over the yard.

According to the regional manager of the facility, Richard Ahiafor, operations would only resume as at when a directive comes from the head office in Accra.

As to whether the office of the facility has been looted, that is yet to be confirmed.

