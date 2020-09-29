ModernGhanalogo

29.09.2020 Agriculture

Minister To Speak On Aquaculture Dev't At Meet The Press Series

Honourable Elizabeth Afoley Quaye
The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Honourable Elizabeth Afoley Quaye will tomorrow September 30, outline interventions that have been rolled out by the Akufo-Addo government to boost the aquaculture sub-sector.

The Minister is expected to share also, insight on measures it has put in place to ensure enforcement and compliance to the fisheries laws and regulations when she takes her turn at the Meet-the-Press series organized by the Information Ministry.

She will provide also, an update on activities of the National Premix Fuel Secretariat and how it has been able to stem the tide.

The Meet the Press series will be carried live on GTV and all Ministry of Information’s (MOI’s) social media platforms.

Source: MOI

