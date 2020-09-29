PHOTOS: How Volta Secessionists Beat STC Driver, Burnt Two Buses To Ashes By Reporter LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Four armed members of the Volta secessionist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation have staged another attack last night in Ho, Volta Region. They reportedly beat up drivers and burned two buses belonging to State Transport Corporation (STC). This was after they were refused the keys to the two mini STC buses. The bus attack is believed to have happened midnight on Monday, September 28. Watch images below:
PHOTOS: How Volta Secessionists Beat STC Driver, Burnt Two Buses To Ashes
Four armed members of the Volta secessionist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation have staged another attack last night in Ho, Volta Region.
They reportedly beat up drivers and burned two buses belonging to State Transport Corporation (STC).
This was after they were refused the keys to the two mini STC buses.
The bus attack is believed to have happened midnight on Monday, September 28.
Watch images below: