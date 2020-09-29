Mother Of Mockery By Abdul Rahman Odoi LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO My dear daughter,Bring me moneyOh Mom, but how?Be leasing the fertile land This great temple of yoursLet the men worship thereinWhile preaching to them,demand a fat offertory That is evil, mom!Then fend for yourselfI’ve grown old nowPatronage is very low So all this while,was this the trade?I’d rather be a head potterI can’t barter the Persian spring Don’t be consciously stupidThere is no nobility in thatPlease, we are not slaves!Keep our ‘sabbath holy’ This dirty enterpriseI will desecrate itI have no interest in itI stand for good I hate children who argueI’m your mom, so listenOr you’ll sleep outsideHastily let it be, mom! Poem by yours only, Abdul Rahman OdoiAll rights reserved.©️2020
