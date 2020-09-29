Okaikwei Central MP Condemns Attack On GhONE TV Serwaa Amihere

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Hon. Patrick Yaw Boamah has vehemently condemned the attempt by some faceless elements to create needless disaffection between him and Serwaa Amihere, a journalist with GhOne TV (EIB network).

The MP has therefore distanced himself from a comment by a twitter handle created in his name @IamForBoamah by some faceless elements to have a pound of flesh on Serwaa Amihere.

In a statement issued to condemn the tweet, Hon. Boamah said he knows nothing about the tweet and its content, and that it had come as a surprise to him.

Serwaa Amihere had shared a photo she allegedly spotted showing a rickety wooden bridge built at an undisclosed location with a signpost indicating it was sponsored by Hon Patrick Yaw Boamah.

The Journalist said in her post that it was appalling that an MP would be celebrating a mediocre achievement like that.

“I hope this is not real. How can this be a project to highlight by an MP? How?” Amihere posted.

This attracted a swift reaction from the @IamForBoamah handle: “Dear @Serwaa_Amihere, I wish you CHECK your FACTS well and stop being stupid for advertising your ignorance on your media Outlet. You always lack professionalism and media ethics,”.

However, the Okaikwei Central MP has distanced himself from the post and urged the journalist to disregard it.

According to him, he even knows nothing about any such project in his constituency.

"This, I can only attribute to those who oppose progress in the constituency. Not at any given time in the past years have I commissioned any such edifice. I have scouted around for the location in question and I have not seen any such post as captured in the image."

Hon. Boamah noted that he had reported the twitter account in question to the Law Enforcement Agencies for thorough investigation to deal with those behind it.

He also urged the Media from time to time cross-check their information before publication in line with the journalistic standard.