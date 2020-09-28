ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.09.2020 Crime & Punishment

Volta Secessionists: Court Remands 31, To Reappear On October 13

Volta Secessionists: Court Remands 31, To Reappear On October 13
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The 31 Secessionists who were arrested on Friday and airlifted to Accra have been remanded in Police custody to reappear on October 13, 2020.

This was after their Lawyer Theophilus Donkor made an application for bail but this was rejected by the court.

Meanwhile, the 31 persons have been charged with charges related to conspiracy to commit crime namely to attend a meeting of the prohibited organization, to participate in campaign of a prohibited organization and rioting with weapons at an Accra Circuit court.

This is to afford prosecution enough time to engage in further investigations.

On the wee hours of Friday, September 27, some armed men reportedly attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

They forcibly took over both stations simultaneously, overpowered the police officers on duty, broke into the armoury, and made away with all the weapons.

--- MyNewsGh.com

Crime & Punishment
Powered By Modern Ghana
Accra: Two Motorbike Robbers Jailed 15years
Police Officer, 2 Others Remanded Over Murder Of Cabbie
2 Internet Fraudsters With Fake Property On Tonaton Busted
7 Robbers Jailed 175 years For Robbing Supreme Court Judge, Banker
Ex-Convict Jailed 6years For Stealing Computers
Car Snatcher Jailed 12years
Interpol Grabs Nigerian For Robberies, Rapes In Ghana
Legon Lecturer ‘Killers’ Caged
C/R: Police Officer, One Other Person Busted For Alleged Robbery
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

You’re Biting The Hands That Fed You — NPP PC Cautions Indep...
1 hour ago

I’ve Given Ashanti Region 1,824 Projects – Akufo-Addo
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line