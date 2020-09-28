Volta Secessionists: Court Remands 31, To Reappear On October 13

The 31 Secessionists who were arrested on Friday and airlifted to Accra have been remanded in Police custody to reappear on October 13, 2020.

This was after their Lawyer Theophilus Donkor made an application for bail but this was rejected by the court.

Meanwhile, the 31 persons have been charged with charges related to conspiracy to commit crime namely to attend a meeting of the prohibited organization, to participate in campaign of a prohibited organization and rioting with weapons at an Accra Circuit court.

This is to afford prosecution enough time to engage in further investigations.

On the wee hours of Friday, September 27, some armed men reportedly attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

They forcibly took over both stations simultaneously, overpowered the police officers on duty, broke into the armoury, and made away with all the weapons.

