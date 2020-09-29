BALLAD Of THE SOUL BROTHER By Kwadwo Mintah-Nuamah LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Soul Brother Your mind has journeyedFar from your brain Making your thoughts a bane In the flare of ignorance When you are the soul To change the story Of our uncelebrated glory When you're the sacred Fortifier of our future Yet, like an infatuated hen You kowtow to the chase and wooOf the seductive epileptic fascist roosterI cannot quite make out over head-You fling at the doorstep. Of the bespectacled man in black suit, sometimes parading With a host of your likes Only to sell your fate To sell ours for pence -For the ricketyTo lick mucus as breakfast-Strengthening the impoverishing cycle A practice daunting I findBut you never glean Of the temporary last of milk This 'Master give. But you do only at last When the milks dry And the fields are barren to mow Late it be, soul brother! Our havens leak even more Without a tool to patchSoul Brother Kwadwo Mintah-Nuamah All Rights Reserved ©2020
BALLAD Of THE SOUL BROTHER
Soul Brother
Your mind has journeyed
Far from your brain
Making your thoughts a bane
In the flare of ignorance
When you are the soul
To change the story
Of our uncelebrated glory
When you're the sacred
Fortifier of our future
Yet, like an infatuated hen
You kowtow to the chase and woo
Of the seductive epileptic fascist rooster
I cannot quite make out over head-
You fling at the doorstep. Of the
bespectacled man in black suit, sometimes parading
With a host of your likes
Only to sell your fate
To sell ours for pence -
For the rickety
To lick mucus as breakfast-
Strengthening the impoverishing cycle
A practice daunting I find
But you never glean
Of the temporary last of milk
This 'Master give. But you do only at last
When the milks dry
And the fields are barren to mow
Late it be, soul brother!
Our havens leak even more
Without a tool to patch
Soul Brother
Kwadwo Mintah-Nuamah
All Rights Reserved ©2020