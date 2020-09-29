BALLAD Of THE SOUL BROTHER

Soul Brother

Your mind has journeyed

Far from your brain

Making your thoughts a bane

In the flare of ignorance

When you are the soul

To change the story

Of our uncelebrated glory

When you're the sacred

Fortifier of our future

Yet, like an infatuated hen

You kowtow to the chase and woo

Of the seductive epileptic fascist rooster

I cannot quite make out over head-

You fling at the doorstep. Of the

bespectacled man in black suit, sometimes parading

With a host of your likes

Only to sell your fate

To sell ours for pence -

For the rickety

To lick mucus as breakfast-

Strengthening the impoverishing cycle

A practice daunting I find

But you never glean

Of the temporary last of milk

This 'Master give. But you do only at last

When the milks dry

And the fields are barren to mow

Late it be, soul brother!

Our havens leak even more

Without a tool to patch

Soul Brother

Kwadwo Mintah-Nuamah

All Rights Reserved ©2020