ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.09.2020 Poem

BALLAD Of THE SOUL BROTHER

By Kwadwo Mintah-Nuamah
BALLAD Of THE SOUL BROTHER
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Soul Brother 

Your mind has journeyed

Far from your brain 

Making your thoughts a bane 

In the flare of ignorance 

When you are the soul 

To change the story 

Of our uncelebrated glory 

When  you're the sacred 

Fortifier of our future 

Yet, like an infatuated hen 

You kowtow to the chase and woo

Of the seductive epileptic fascist rooster

I cannot quite make out over head-

You fling at the doorstep. Of the 

bespectacled man in black suit, sometimes parading 

With a host of your likes 

Only to sell your fate 

To sell ours for pence -

For the rickety

To lick mucus as breakfast-

Strengthening the impoverishing cycle 

A practice daunting I find

But you never glean 

Of the temporary last of milk 

This 'Master give. But you do only at last 

When the milks dry 

And the fields are barren to mow 

Late it be, soul brother! 

Our havens leak even more 

Without a tool to patch

Soul Brother

 

 

Kwadwo Mintah-Nuamah

 

All Rights Reserved ©2020
Poem
Powered By Modern Ghana
Mother Of Mockery
Friends With The Bottle, A Poem
If You Knew Where Some Of Us Came From, You Won't Pray For Us To Fail
Uncouth World
Renaissance 
The Old Effigy, A Poem
Nakedness Blues
Have We Been Outbid By COVID?
A First July Republic Ghana Poem
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

You’re Biting The Hands That Fed You — NPP PC Cautions Indep...
5 hours ago

BoG To Use Helicopters To Circulate Cash To Stop Attacks On ...
5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line