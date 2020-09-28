ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.09.2020 Social News

Gbi-Hohoe Chiefs Distance Themselves From Volta Secessionist Group

Gbi-Hohoe Chiefs Distance Themselves From Volta Secessionist Group
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The chiefs, elders, and citizens of Gbi-Hohoe says they dissociate themselves from the activities of the secessionist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation.

The group has deployed several means to have Volta, Oti, parts of the Northern and Upper East Regions declared an independent country called Western Togoland.

“We the chiefs, elders and the entire citizenry of Gbi-Hohoe have followed with keen interest the activities of a secessionist group calling itself as 'Homeland Study Group Foundation' seeking to declare Volta Region and part of Ghana as Western Togoland, and wish to state equivocally that we, the people of Gbi-Hohoe dissociate ourselves from this group,” they noted in a press statement.

They said they do not condone the acts of illegality and vandalism being perpetrated by the group.

The chiefs added that the activities of the separatist group are becoming a threat to the people of the Volta Region and for that matter, Gbi-Hohoe following their Friday, September 25, dawn blockade of segments of the Juapong-Asikuma road and other roads in the region.

The statement also noted that Gbi-Hohoe has been part of the Volta Region from independence and their only allegiance is to the government and no other foreign power.

Chief of Gbi-Adansi and Spokesperson for Gbi Traditional Council, Togbe Adzimah V, advised the youth of Gbi-Hohoe to resist joining the group’s activities and instead report any strange personality found within the area.

They also warned the secessionist group to stay away from their community as they do not want to be a part of their activities and will fearlessly resist any attempts of invasion. Background

The Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) led by 85-year-old Komi Kudzordzi, on November 16, 2019, declared independence for the imaginary country they called Western Togoland after a group meeting was held in Ho.

Some of the members were subsequently arrested in different parts of the country but were granted bail.

After they recently blocked roads leading into the Volta Region, about 31 members of the secessionist group were arrested and airlifted to Accra.

Thirty of them were arrested in Juapong in the Eastern Region and one other was arrested at Akuse in the Volta Region after their alleged involvement in the blockade of some entry points by road to the Volta Region.

---citinewsroom

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Aggrieved Teachers Vex Police For Stopping Planned Demo
Gov’t Has Failed In Handling Volta Secessionists Saga – Colonel Aboagye
South Koreans Kidnapped In Ghana’s Waters Yet To Be Rescued
Blame Germany For Volta Secessionist Agitations – Retired Army Captain
Auntie Cook Palms Of 10-Year-Old Niece With Hot Water
Volta Chiefs Condemn Secessionist Groups
Flood Affects 55,235 People In North East – Report
Nasara Founder Alhaji Maiga Dies In Car Crash
Arrest And Deal With Secessionist Group – Awoamefia
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

I’ve Given Ashanti Region 1,824 Projects – Akufo-Addo
23 minutes ago

Missing Voters Found; 7,000 Left – Jean Mensa
36 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line