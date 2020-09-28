Kufuor, BCI To Raise Funds For Breast Cancer Patients

Listen to article

Breast Care International (BCI) has devised a strategy to keep the Breast Cancer awareness campaign alive amidst COVID-19 with a two-tier fundraising cocktail event.

The event comes off on Saturday, October 10 in Kumasi at the Jofel Catering services, followed by another in Accra, on Saturday, October 24 at the African Regent Hotel.

“We are innovatively keeping with tradition as we refuse to let the ravages of COVID-19 crowd out our voice and blight our annual public awareness creation programs on breast cancer”, declared a determined Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai,” President of BCI said.

Dr. Beatrice Wiafe

The two events are under the distinguished patronage of former President, John Agyekum Kufuor, whose association with BCI dates back to several years ago.

Mr. Kufuor in Sunyani about six years ago identified with BCI’s core objectives of reducing the mortality of breast cancer through mass public education and free clinical breast screening.

“Traditionally, the month of October is designated and dedicated to breast cancer, and BCI rides on the global declaration to showcase survivorship and instil confidence in the public that the disease is curable and could be survived if reported on time upon detection to health facilities,” Dr. Wiafe assured.

Explaining further, Dr. Wiafe, said, “COVID-19 with its attendant protocols on social or physical distancing and mass public gathering, worsened by the devastating effects on the economy, had combined to preclude us from organizing our annual mammoth flagship program, dubbed ‘BCI Ghana Walk for the cure’, which was earmarked to take place in Kumasi earlier this year”.

“Though unhappy, we remain resolute and undaunted”, she continued, adding “we owe it to our constituents to sustain the awareness creation programs, support vulnerable patients, hence the fundraising events to celebrate our survivors and to forcefully restate our mission statement of stamping out breast cancer in the foreseeable future.”

She further implored multi-nationals, corporate entities, and high net worth individuals and philanthropists to generously contribute to saving the lives of breast cancer patients, the majority of whom are regrettably poor but have dependents.

“The Kumasi and Accra fundraising events, are varied, indoor versions of the annual walk program, and we are convinced the supporting public will sustain the decades-long support of our activities by donating generously to support a worthy cause, the statement concluded,” she added.

---citinewsroom