PROMOAFRICA Condemns Western Regional Minister Statement On Deaf Persons In Ghana

Listen to article

THE WESTERN REGIONAL MINISTER MUST APOLOGIZE TO THE DEAF PERSONS IN GHANA OVER HIS RECKLESS STATEMENT

The Network of Journalist for the Promotion of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa ( PROMOAFRICA) are very concerned about the welfare of people living with disability and so, condemn the reckless and unwarranted attack on deaf persons which was made by the Western Regional Minister, Hon. Kobby Okyere Darko.

The said Minister who is also a Member of Parliament of Takoradi was heard on an audio when he was addressing his party supporters saying that, "Ghana is not ready to have a deaf person ("mumu") in parliament."

We as an organization, abhor such derogatory statement made by the honourable member of parliament who is supposed to be knowledgeable about the United Nations

conventions on persons with disabilities and the National disability law.

We, therefore, entreat the Minister to withdraw the statement made about the deaf and apologize to them. As his statement contradicts article 37(1) of the National Disability Act which states that, "A person shall not call a person with disability derogatory names because of the disability of the person". A person who contradicts subsection (1) commits an offence and is liable on a summary conviction to a fine not exceed fifty penalty units or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding fifty penalty units or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three months or both.

Failure to do so in 5 working days, he will face the anger of the disability movement in Ghana.

Signed:

Seth Amoah Kwaku Addi

President