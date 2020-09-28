Napo Swears In KNUST Council

Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has sworn in five additional members of the Governing Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The new members are Prof. (Mrs.) Rita A. Dickson, Vice Chancellor; Prof. Mark Adom Asamoah, Ag Pro Vice Chancellor; A. K. Boateng, Registrar; Benjamin B. Owusu, Senior Assistant Registrar, and Anthony Kuufare, Academic Board Registrar.

The inclusion of the five new members has now increased to 13 the total number of members of the council who are by law mandated to effectively manage the affairs of the university over a defined period.

In his address, Dr. Prempeh, popularly known in political circles as Napo, tasked members of the KNUST Governing Council to be proactive in implementing strategic policies that would help accelerate the growth of the university.

“It is the expectation of government that the council's leadership would not only identify problems but also propose workable solutions to advance the progress of the university,” Dr. Prempeh stressed.

Once again, the Education Minister congratulated Prof. Dickson on her appointment as the new Vice Chancellor of the university. Besides, he extended his compliments to the other new members of the council.

According to him, the appointment of the members has come at a crucial point “in our tertiary landscape in the light of the peculiar circumstances in which this country, and the world at large, finds itself at present” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He, however, said considering the calibre of respected, intelligent and learned people on the council, he had strong hope that the council would live up to expectation and in the end KNUST and mother Ghana would benefit immensely.

To be chaired by Ambassador Nana Effah Apenteng, the KNUST Council, among other things, is generally required by law to control the finances of the university and determine the allocation and proper use of funds.

The members are to ensure the implementation of the aims of the university and also determine its strategic direction. Besides, they are to monitor and evaluate policy implementation and promote income-generating activities as part of the university's programme.

---Daily Guide