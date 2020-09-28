Volta Chiefs Condemn Secessionist Groups

Chiefs of the various traditional areas in the Volta region have lashed out at the separatist groups agitating for the secession of that part of the country to form The State of Western Togoland.

The Chiefs and people of Gbi in Hohoe in dissociating themselves from the treacherous action of the separatists condemned the activities of the group calling itself the “Homeland Study Group Foundation,” seeking independence for Volta Region.

Divisional Chief of Gbi-Abansi in the Hohoe Municipality Togbe Adzimah V, addressing the media in Hohoe said the chiefs, elders and the entire citizenry of Gbi-Hohoe detested the act of the illegality and vandalism being perpetuated by the Group.

“We wish to state unequivocally that we, the chiefs and people of Gbi-Hohoe dissociate ourselves from this Group and condemn in no uncertain terms their activities. We do not condone this act of illegality and vandalism perpetuated by the Group,” he added.

He said the activities of the secessionist group, 'Homeland Study Group Foundation' was becoming an albatross on the peace loving people of the region.

The chiefs and people of Anlo called on the State to bring to book persons involved in the recent skirmishes to deter others from such acts in future.

In a statement issued and signed by Torgbui Sri III, the Awoamefia of Anlo State said the Anlos “condemn in no uncertain terms, the recent disturbances on the Accra-Aflao roads” and reaffirmed their support for the unity and sanctity of the sovereign state of Ghana.

“I wish to state categorically that the Anlo State, its chiefs and people does not associate nor approve of the actions of such people and firmly dissociate itself from their subversive actions.”

We hoped the Authorities will deal with those involved in such heinous crimes according to the laws of Ghana without fear or favour,” the Awoamefia said.

Paramount Chief of Alavanyo, Togbega Tsedze Atakora VII, condemned attack on an indigene by the secessionist group.

“I want to express our disappointment in the unwarranted attack on our son, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Denise Fiakpoe, an Alavanyo citizen and Divisional Commander of the Ghana Police Service.

“He sustained various degrees of wounds in the Western Togoland attack. We are with him in prayers and wish him a speedy recovery,” the chief said

Residents and elders of Tefle Tademe, a farming community in the South Tongu District expressed utmost disgust about the move initiated by members of the separatist group.

Tsamiga Tordia Dapaah, the chief linguist of Togbui Gbormorde Siame, regent of Tefle Tademe, said they were in shock, when they heard about the activities of the Western Togoland group at the Tademe- Bakpa junction on Friday.

“We never anticipated any move from this so-called Western Togoland group in our area and we are not part of them,” Togbui Dapaah said.

----Daily Guide