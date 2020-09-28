Nasara Founder Alhaji Maiga Dies In Car Crash LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO The Nasara Founder, Alhaji Maiga, has reportedly died in a road accident. Mr Maiga is said to have been involved in a car crash while returning from NPP Campaign activity in the Volta Region. The Nasara is a wing of the NPP mostly focused on canvassing votes within Zongo or Muslim communities across Ghana and also championing the development of those communities. ---Daily Guide
