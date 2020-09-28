ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
28.09.2020

Nasara Founder Alhaji Maiga Dies In Car Crash

The Nasara Founder, Alhaji Maiga, has reportedly died in a road accident.

Mr Maiga is said to have been involved in a car crash while returning from NPP Campaign activity in the Volta Region.

The Nasara is a wing of the NPP mostly focused on canvassing votes within Zongo or Muslim communities across Ghana and also championing the development of those communities.

---Daily Guide

Social News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
