28.09.2020 Press Release

Peoples’ Liberation Council (PLC) Distances Herself From The Recent Blockade Of Roads In Part Of Western Togoland

By Peoples’ Liberation Council (PLC)
LISTEN

The attention of the Peoples’ Liberation Council (PLC) of Western Togoland has been drawn to news emanating from the various media portals about a road blockade in part of the Volta region by unidentified people purporting to be members of the Western Togoland fraternity on Friday the 25th September 2020.

The Peoples’ Liberation Council (PLC) of Western Togoland wishes to state here unequivocally that it deems such action as unfortunate and uncalled-for.

The organization again considers such an unacceptable act as tantamount to holding our peaceful and innocent citizens of Western Togoland hostage.

We are by this press statement condemning such conduct and calling on all persons involved in this unacceptable action to desist from such behavior.

The Peoples’ Liberation Council of Western Togoland shall always distance herself from any acts of violence because it believes that justice can be served without the use of violence.

We herein admonish our members and citizens of Western Togoland to continually adhere to the PLC principles of non-violence at all times.

Furthermore, we called on the people of Western Togoland, especially in the Volta Region, to remain vigilant, and not allow any element to use them against their interests and against the core values of the PLC.

It is our hope that the authorities will do their best to bring the situation under control while at the same time lending listening ears to the genuine concerns of our citizens, for the sake of calm and peace in Ghana and the subregion.

Thank you.

PLC Communication team.

Seth Mifetu

+13472136348

Solomon Agbenya

+16472057968

