ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.09.2020 Headlines

Watch How Heavy Storm Carried Away Bawumia, Disrupts Campaign Activities At Nsawkwa

Watch How Heavy Storm Carried Away Bawumia, Disrupts Campaign Activities At Nsawkwa
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had to be carried away by his bodyguards into his car as heavy storm swept through the area leading to the disruption of a durbar at Nsawkwa, a town in the Tain District of the Bono East Region.

In a video available to this portal, the storm was strong to the extent that for some strong men who stood firmly on the ground and held the canopy in place, it would have blown off the canopies at the event

There was a blockbuster movie scene when the wind blew dust and flying objects towards the sitting place of the Vice President and his entourage as they showed their dodging skills.

Plastic chairs, sound system and straying objects could not withstand the severity of the wind as they were seen shooting through the skies with black polythene bags blindfolding participants who were running for the lives.

The Vice President was finally surrounded by his bodyguards from where he and his entourage were seated into his vehicle.

Watch the video below;

---// Contributor on ModernGhana

Source: GhanaVanguard.com

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
Ken Agyapong Missing In Court Today Over Alleged Covid-19 Complications, Court Summons His Doctor
V/R: Four More Secessionists Grabbed In North Tongu
Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For Recycling Plant At Aboanidua
We’ll Develop Zongos With Schools Not Mortuaries – Bawumia Jabs Mahama
Missing Voter Names Found; 17,000 Left, We’re Not Out To Cheat Any Party – EC
Volta Militants: Might Start Targeting Critical Infrastructure, They've Capacity, Geographical Advantage To Engage In Asymmetrical Warfare — Security Analyst
Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For $116million Enchi-Elubo Road
Volta Militants: Archibald Letsa's Dismissive Attitude Dangerous; There's Massive Intelligence Failure – Dr. Aning
'It's Ridiculous, I’ve To Be Dealing With This Group Since 2017 ' – Letsa On Claims He Supports Volta Militants
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Ghana Would Be Cursed Should We Vote Against Akufo-Addo — La...
1 hour ago

Watch How Heavy Storm Carried Away Bawumia, Disrupts Campaig...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line