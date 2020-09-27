North East Region: Assemblyman Lauds Govt, Zoomlion For Disinfection Of Schools 

The Assemblyman for Livim Electoral Area in the West-Mamprusi Municipality in the North East Region, Haruna Ibrahim, has commended the central government and Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL).

He made the appreciation following the third phase of the disinfection and fumigation exercise in basic and senior high schools (SHSs) in the North East Region.

“I must commend the government and Zoomlion for their effort to conduct another round of disinfection in schools in the region of which my electoral area has benefited,” he expressed.

According to him, the exercise would allay the fear of Form Two students of both SHSs and basic schools who are scheduled to resume on October 5.

He said now that the schools had been disinfected what was left now was for the students and the teaching and non-teaching staff to observe all COVID-19 preventive measures.

The Assemblyman of Livim electoral area utilized the opportunity to plead with the government to help them with their deplorable roads in his area.

The first school that was disinfected in the region was Banawa L/A Primary at Kata-Banawa followed by Diani Primary/JHS.

Other schools were Janga Senior High Technical and Hamdara E/A JHS.

The District Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, West-Mamprusi, Mohammed Abdul Razak, disclosed that in all about 138 basic schools and 7 SHSs were expected to be disinfected in the district.

He noted that his outfit was already prepared for the exercise and had deployed all the necessary logistics for it.

“We are using four days to complete the disinfection exercise,” he said.