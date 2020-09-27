An Assessment Of NDC’s Manifesto On Climate Change Commitment And Food Security By Centre for Climate Change & Food security LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Our team assesses NPP's Manifesto scored it 0% on climate change and 63% on food security and agriculture. It was widely published across many media networks. We present in this report an assessment of the NDC's manifesto on the same issues. We have scored the NDC 71% on climate change and 66% on food security and agriculture. Download full report below: Download PDF: [9272020112005-k5grj7sggb-an-assessment-of-ndcs-manifesto-on-climate-change-commi-tment-and-food-security--or-1.pdf]
