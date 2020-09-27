ModernGhanalogo

27.09.2020 Special Report

An Assessment Of NDC’s Manifesto On Climate Change Commitment And Food Security

By Centre for Climate Change & Food security
An Assessment Of NDC’s Manifesto On Climate Change Commitment And Food Security
2 HOURS AGO

Our team assesses NPP's Manifesto scored it 0% on climate change and 63% on food security and agriculture. It was widely published across many media networks.

We present in this report an assessment of the NDC's manifesto on the same issues. We have scored the NDC 71% on climate change and 66% on food security and agriculture.

Download full report below:

Download PDF: [9272020112005-k5grj7sggb-an-assessment-of-ndcs-manifesto-on-climate-change-commi-tment-and-food-security--or-1.pdf]

Special Report
