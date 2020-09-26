Dagbon State Senior High Technical Headmaster Lauds Disinfection Exercise

Alhassan Adam Mubarak, headmaster of Dagbon State Senior High Technical School, commended the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited for stepping in to fumigate and disinfect all Senior High/Technical, Vocational and Special public and private schools in the region.

According to him, the exercise is a strategic move by the GES and the Ministry of Education to curb the problems associated with COVID-19 in schools across Ghana.

While commending the authorities, he appealed for the exercise to be sustained to run during every vacation to completely eradicate the bedbug menace in the schools.

He also noted that his outfit is ready to welcome the students, " we are prepared to receive our students because management has put measures in place so I will say we are ready".

He also underscored the need for parents to ensure that their wards have their face masks on from home before coming to school.

Edmond Kweku Vidjah, Zoomlion General Manager, Eastern Corridor urged school management and students to comply with precautionary measures.

"I will urge all to continue with the measures, they should make sure there is social distancing, washing of hands, wearing of face marks and frequent usage of the hands' sanitizers", he said.

According to him, there has been a reduction in the number of new cases records in the last two months which the authorities decided to continue with the exercise to eradicate the virus in the country.

He noted that getting access to some basic school is a bit of a challenge due to recent rains in the region but his outfit is putting in place to ensure every school in disinfected by the end of next week.

In all, about 1,605 schools are expected to be fumigated and disinfected within Yendi.