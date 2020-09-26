Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For $116million Enchi-Elubo Road

President Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for the commencement of construction of the 71.25-kilometre Enchi-Elubo Road, which is being funded by COCOBOD.

The road, which is being constructed by Chinese company, Top International Engineering Corporation (TIEC), according to President Akufo-Addo shows the government's commitment to prosecuting the 'year of roads' agenda.

Several failed attempts have been made to reconstruct the road in the past, the latest being the two-phased contracts that were awarded between the first thirty-seven kilometres, but had to be terminated due to the non-performance of the Contractor.

Indeed, the Chiefs and residents along the major communities such as Kromokrom, Kwawu, Omanpe, Nkwanta Nos. 1&2, Jema, Boinso, Ngakain and Asemkrom are bearing the brunt of the deplorable road, and have resorted to protests to register their frustrations on numerous occasions.

As a result, the entire 71.25km has been reengineered and repackaged into this contract, which, when completed, is expected to improve the economic life of the people by enhancing the free movement of goods and people, reduce travel time and vehicle operating cost.

The President was particularly excited about the 71.25km road, which is the starting link of the N12 road, as it serves as a major conduit in the transportation of various crops, cocoa and timber produced in the northern and middle sections of the region to the Takoradi Port and other parts of the country.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta indicated that the road will be completed in forty-two (42) months, adding that “President Akufo-Addo himself, God willing, will come here himself to commission this road”, which he said will serve some thirty (30) town along the stretch. Dadieso Roads

President Akufo-Addo also inspected the Dadieso town roads project, which is located in the Suaman District of the Western North region, and awarded as part of Cocoa Roads improvement project.

The roads, which are part of this project, include the upgrading of Juaboso to Dadieso feeder Road (km16.4-18.40), Kaleo to Dadieso Feeder Roads (2.8Km), and Dadieso Town Roads (5.8km).

The scope of works under this contract for the Juaboso to Dadieso road include clearing of the 2.0km stretch of the road, formation of the 2.0km stretch of the road among others.