ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.09.2020 Social News

152kg Of Cocaine Busted At Tema Harbour

The cocaine substance
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
The cocaine substance

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intercepted 152kg of substance suspected to be cocaine at the Tema Harbour.

The illicit drug consignment was concealed in a shipment of sugar from Brazil.

NACOC said in a statement issued on Saturday, 26 September 2020 that the interception was a result of intelligence sharing with the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and the National Security Council Secretariat.

NACOC said some arrests have been made in connection with the drug bust after laboratory tests confirmed the substances were cocaine.

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
C/R: Man Killed, Dumped At Refuse Dump
Volta Militants Planned Burning Down Ho Central Market
Separatist Group: 'They Have UN On Their Side' — Ernesto Yeboah Defends
Global Cargo And Commodities Limited Boss Denies Alleged Importation Of Illegal Substance Worth $10m
C/R: Police Must Probe Killing Of Traditional Leader – Ofaakor Traditional Council
Get The Video Tape From Net2 TV, Not YouTube — Lawyers Of Ken Agyapong As Court Plays Contempt Video
Federation Of Muslim Council Back Mahama's Special Mortuaries For Zongos
1,585 Deaths Recorded From Road Crashes At The End Of August 2020 – NRSA
We're Demanding Credible, Impartial Investigations Into Western Togoland Secessionist — Ablakwa
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Nonchalant, Lukewarm And Lackluster Akufo Addo Is Pampering ...
36 minutes ago

Volta Militants: Archibald Letsa's Dismissive Attitude Dange...
49 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line