152kg Of Cocaine Busted At Tema Harbour

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intercepted 152kg of substance suspected to be cocaine at the Tema Harbour.

The illicit drug consignment was concealed in a shipment of sugar from Brazil.

NACOC said in a statement issued on Saturday, 26 September 2020 that the interception was a result of intelligence sharing with the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and the National Security Council Secretariat.

NACOC said some arrests have been made in connection with the drug bust after laboratory tests confirmed the substances were cocaine.