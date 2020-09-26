ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.09.2020 Social News

Separatist Group: 'They Have UN On Their Side' — Ernesto Yeboah Defends

Separatist Group: 'They Have UN On Their Side' — Ernesto Yeboah Defends
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Ernesto Yeboah a self-styled Commander-in-Chief of "Economic Fighters League", a radical Nkrumahist group has alleged that members of the Western Togoland secessionists groups have the law and the United Nations on their side.

According to Ernesto, who at times refers to himself as a radical reformist, it will be naive for anyone including the government to think of using violence to counter the separatists.

"Truth be told, they have the law on their side. The United Nations is also on their side. It will be naive for anybody to suggest the use of violence in resolving this matter," Ernesto wrote on Facebook.

He urges government to use diplomacy in resolving the problem as well as unconditionally respect the rights of the secessionists.

"It requires tact, diplomacy and unconditional respect for their rights," he stated.

---

Source: GhanaVanguard.com

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Volta Militants Planned Burning Down Ho Central Market
152kg Of Cocaine Busted At Tema Harbour
Global Cargo And Commodities Limited Boss Denies Alleged Importation Of Illegal Substance Worth $10m
C/R: Police Must Probe Killing Of Traditional Leader – Ofaakor Traditional Council
Get The Video Tape From Net2 TV, Not YouTube — Lawyers Of Ken Agyapong As Court Plays Contempt Video
Federation Of Muslim Council Back Mahama's Special Mortuaries For Zongos
1,585 Deaths Recorded From Road Crashes At The End Of August 2020 – NRSA
We're Demanding Credible, Impartial Investigations Into Western Togoland Secessionist — Ablakwa
Gov't Must Outline Plan To Deal With Western Togoland Impasse – Security Analyst
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

'It's Ridiculous, I’ve To Be Dealing With This Group Since 2...
14 minutes ago

Ghana's Active COVID-19 Cases Drop To 506; KIA Detects 30 Po...
25 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line