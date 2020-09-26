Global Cargo And Commodities Limited Boss Denies Alleged Importation Of Illegal Substance Worth $10m

Listen to article

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Cargo and Commodities Limited, Jacob Gbati, has denied media reports linking him and his Company Global Cargo and Commodities to the alleged importation of $10 million worth of illegal substance believed to be drugs.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, the Narcotic Control Commission in collaboration with state securities at the Tema Port intercepted a 100-kilogram package suspected to be illegal drugs.

The substance, alleged to be buried within a 40-foot container loaded with sugar, is believed to have a street value of over $10 million.

The container is said to be part of 50 other containers consigned to a Company called TradePass, which consignment Global Cargo and Commodities Limited was contracted as Freight Forwarders and Clearing Agents to clear and warehouse from the Tema Harbour.

Investigations have since commenced into the alleged importation of the substance.

However, speaking through his lawyers at Blay and Associates, Mr Gbati, denied any ownership or importation of the alleged substance.

In a public notice circulated by its lawyers, Global Cargo and Commodities Limited, distanced itself from anything illegal connected to the transaction.

According to the notice, “It has come to the notice of our Clients that there are circulating news items in the media both print and electronic to the effect that our Clients, Global Cargo and Commodities Limited an established and reputable Freight Forwarders and Clearing Agents in Ghana and beyond have been involved in the importation of containers with some quantities of substance suspected to be illegal drugs.”

“Our Clients are extremely concerned and very disturbed by such negative mischievous reportage and news item in the media,” the notice said.

“We are to state that Global Cargo and Commodities Limited is a reputable Ghanaian Company in the business of Freight Forwarding and clearing throughout the sub regions of Africa. As a matter of fact, it is the biggest in the industry at least in Ghana,” it added.

“Our Clients Mr Gbati Jacob and Global Cargo and Commodities Limited have never engaged in and are not involved by any means in the importation of illegal drugs or substance either directly or indirectly into the country or anywhere else,” it said.

It added that “Our Clients have been made aware that State Security Agencies are investigating a matter in respect of the importation of containers of sugar allegedly mixed with some suspected illegal substance. We state with emphasis that, our Clients however have nothing to do with the importation.”

“Our Clients were merely contracted solely by one SUCDEN, a company registered in the United Arab Emirates to clear the said containers of sugar and warehouse same at the Suppliers elected warehouse in Tema, for another Company, TRADEPASS in Accra.”

“We must emphasize here that our Clients were not in any way involved in the importation and had nothing to do with it at all.”

“All media both print and electronic are entreated to diligently investigate the matter and to refrain from further publishing and circulating the erroneous information about our Clients to the Public in respect of the matter,” it urged.

---Daily Guide