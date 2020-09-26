ModernGhanalogo

26.09.2020

C/R: Police Must Probe Killing Of Traditional Leader – Ofaakor Traditional Council
The Odukpong Ofaakor Traditional Council has called for swift investigations into the murder of the Asafohene of the Awutu traditional area over a land dispute at Awutu Kwao Bondzi in the Central Region last Wednesday.

The Chief, Nai Oshipi Darko, was shot dead while three others sustained gunshot wounds after they were attacked by persons suspected to be land guards.

Speaking to Citi News, the Gyaasehene of Awutu Traditional Council, Nai Amambuo Nimsaah, condemned the act and called on the Police to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

“All those who are culprits should desist from this. We want the Police Service to come to our aid and help us resolve the situation.”

Citi News sources say the Asafohene and his men were allegedly ambushed during a visit to a site at Kwao Bondzie.

Nai Kwabena Atope, the Mponuahene of Awutu Traditional Area indicated that the deceased had done nothing wrong to warrant his killing.

---citinewsroom

NPP’s Ama Sey ‘Goes’ Independent
1 hour ago

Mahama Said Free SHS Was A Hoax,419; Now He's Going Round Sa...
1 hour ago

