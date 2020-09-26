ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.09.2020 Headlines

Aflao: Paramount Chief Hunt Lesbians, Hands Over 11 To Police, Others Bolt

Aflao: Paramount Chief Hunt Lesbians, Hands Over 11 To Police, Others Bolt
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Some lesbians numbering about eleven are in the custody of the Aflao divisional Police command in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region after a video of two of them emerged.

The lesbians are in police custody since Wednesday, September 23.

According to a source close to , the lesbians were apprehended after a video of two of them engaging in the act popped up.

The Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Council, Torgbi Fiti (V) after watching the video invited the lady whose face showed in the video, the source revealed.

The lady, who bowed her head in shame during questioning at the Chief's palace was asked to name everybody who also engaged in same illegal act in the town.

The lady, whose name and age is yet to be known then mentioned the names of her colleague lesbians in the town. They were also invited to the chief's palace and later, all of them were handed over to the police.

Some of the ladies are reported to be on the run, having heard their names were mentioned.

However, when this portal visited the district police command for further information on the arrests, the station commander refused to talk, saying he doesn't speak for the police.

Some relatives of the arrested lesbians were at the police station at the time of 's visit to the station.

Source: || Contributor on ModernGhana

Source: GhanaVanguard.com

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
I’m Not Like Those Who Cut Sods Without Funding — Akufo-Addo
Western Togoland Secessionists Freed Inmates From Police Cells
We've Stopped Worse Plans Of ‘Western Togolanders’, From Happening – Letsa
Western Togolanders Seized 10 AK-47 Rifles From Two Police Stations – Police Report
V/R: New Group ‘Western Togoland Restoration Front’ Claims Responsibility For Roadblock, Riot
Tain People Are So Grateful For Your Free SHS, It Will Help Change The Socio Economic Structure Of Our District — Chiefs
NDC Always Think Impossibility, We Think Possibility — Bawumia Cuts Sod For 29-Km Sinohydro Sunyani Town Roads
C/R: Supporters of NDC Candidate Storm EC Office To Demand His Voter ID
Mahama, NDC Console Rawlings Over Death Of Mother
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Muntaka Petitions EC Over Missing Names On Register
2 minutes ago

Global Cargo And Commodities Limited Boss Denies Alleged Imp...
46 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line