NDC PC Lawyer Jofa Gives Facelift To Yendi Market

Lawyer Abdul-Fatawu Alhassan, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Yendi Constituency gave a huge relief to the traders in Yendi market when he stormed the market place with heavy duty equipment to work on the sorry state of the market square on Sunday, September 20.

The exercise which lasted for about eight hours saw four tipper trucks and a payloader machine take turns to gravel the market. The project was to pave way for the next day’s market day which usually witnesses the arrival of buses from nearby towns and villages.

During the rainy season, the Yendi market square is always an eyesore with market men and women struggling to move freely in the market due to the muddy nature of the place. This affects the smooth flow of commercial activities in the market.

Flanking the sides of the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Yendi Constituency, traders of the Yendi market expressed their profound gratitude to the NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Hon Lawyer Abdul -Fataw Jofa Alhassan for responding to their distressed appeal made to him during his tour of the market a couple of weeks ago.

The market women, a couple of weeks ago appealed to the NDC candidate to come to their aid by salvaging the bad and muddy nature of the market during rainy seasons. “We face difficulties in plying our trade especially in rainy seasons and so we cannot express our gratitude enough to Lawyer Jofa for his timely intervention,” they say.

The NDC candidate, popularly known as Lawyer Jofa was in the market to monitor progress of work on the market which started in the early hours of the day.

Some of the traders vented their anger at the Municipal Chief Executive who visited the scene. The traders expressed their disappointment about the Assembly's handling of their appeals and vow to treat anyone who tries to stop the work for political purposes. "Where were you when we have been suffering? What have you done with our many pleas to cement or put bitumen surface to the market?

"Let this humble saviour help up us so we can do our businesses well and earn some livelihood for our families”, the market women warns the MCE.

Hon Lawyer Jofa assured the market folks that if voted into power, he and the NDC will lay pavement blocks at the market square including providing the facilities necessary support to augment their commercial activities.

“I travel across the country and see markets which do not match the size of the Yendi market in terms of everything, yet the Yendi market has been completely ignored by the Assembly. I do not understand what they put the monies they collect from the market women into”, Lawyer Jofa laments. “ I have lived all my life at the market, with my late mum being a popular chop bar operator and father being an astute driver and so I would do everything possible to facelift the market for commercial activities to triumph”, says the young lawyer.

Lawyer Pariga, as he is affectionately called urged the traders to vote massively for him so that Yendi will be given its rightful place as the centre of commercial activities in the Eastern Corridor enclave.