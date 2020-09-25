Western Togolanders Seized 10 AK-47 Rifles From Two Police Stations – Police Report

The Western Togolanders who blocked major entries to the Volta region Friday morning seized 10 Ak47 assault rifles when they broke into the armoury of the Aveyime and Mepe police stations.

This was contained in the situational report filed by the Sogakope Police to the Volta Regional Police command.

“On 25th September 2020 at about 1:00 am, police had information that the western Togolanders had taken over the Aveyime and Mepe police station, took hostage of the personnel, released the inmate in the cells and taken away 10 Ak 47 assault rifles.

“On the receipt of information, the Divisional commander C/supt. Mr Denis Fiakpui inchage men proceeded to the scene. At about 2: 15 am, information received indicate that, the rebels had allegedly overpowered the police, took over the police vehicle, took the divisional commander’s sidearm and severely assaulted and short him alongside L/Cpl prosper Banini, service driver and were rushed to Bathor government hospital,” the report sighted by Starrfm.com.gh said.

It added: “The military reinforcement team from Agorta Naval base were quickly contacted who rushed to the place. The military had an encounter with the alledge rebels at Tademe and in the process gun down three of the rebels and are currently at the sogakope government hospital. Military enforcement team are currently on the ground at Aveyime and Mepe. Efforts are underway to move the injured who are in critical condition to the police hospital for further treatment”.

Meanwhile, the Police and Military have in a joint statement assured Ghanaians that the situation has been brought under control.

---starrfm