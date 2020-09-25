It Was Not Easy For Doctors, Quickly Resolve Impasse With Nurses, Midwives – Ridge Hospital Urges Gov't

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital has appealed to government to permanently address the concerns raised by nurses and other health workers who recently withdrew their services.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Juliana Haruna, the strike by Nurses, midwives, Physician Assistants (PAs), and Anaesthetists (CRAs) in the public sector increased pressure on other departments at the hospital.

They withdrew their services on Monday, September 21 to demand improved conditions of service.

The strike left many patients stranded nationwide because of the absence of health personnel.

The industrial action was suspended after three days when the National Labor Commission ensured an injunction against it.

Speaking to Citi News on the return of the striking health workers, Juliana Haruna, called on the government to find a lasting solution to the problem.

“We all know how important the work of our nurses is in this country. The services they render are very vital. In their absence, the workload of our doctors went high.”

“We had some of our doctors playing the roles of nurses. It was not easy at all, we hope that whatever demands the nurses are making will be addressed,” she recounted.

---citinewsroom