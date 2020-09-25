ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
25.09.2020

Ken Agyapong Pleads Not Guilty To Contempt Charge

The Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has pleaded not guilty to the charge of contempt brought against him by the High Court.

Presiding judge, Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni took the lawmaker’s plea after several failed attempts by lawyers to stay the prosecution.

Mr. Agyapong is in court for allegedly making a statement deemed contemptuous in the case in which Susan Bandoh and Christopher Akuetteh Kotei had sued him, one Ibrahim Jaja, Nana Yaw Duodu aka Sledge and the Inspector General of Police in a land dispute.

On a show aired on Net2 TV, the MP is said to have “scandalised and brought the name of the court into disrepute”.

The Chief Justice was petitioned to take action against Mr. Agyapong over the comments.

The petition was written by one, Sulemana Issifu, who described Mr. Agyapong's conduct as “monumental impunity against the courts.”

The Land Court division of the High Court recalled the case today, Friday, September 25, 2020, after it adjourned the contempt proceedings to allow the court and lawyers for the legislator to further deliberate on questions of jurisdiction and procedure for the case.

The case has been adjourned to Monday, September 28.

---citinewsroom

Social News
