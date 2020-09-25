ModernGhanalogo

E/R : NPP To Loose Vote In New Juabeng North Stronghold Over Poor Road Network

By Kamal Ahmed
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Residents of Shuhyen in the New Juanbeng north municipality of the Eastern region have vowed to vote against Npp Led Government on December 7 2020.

Speaking to journalist Kamal Ahmed, the Dwellers of Shuhyen said their town is the stronghold of the NPP in the municipality but our road has been left for more than 5 years without Tarring them.

When it rains, we find it difficult to ply the road. They added

Nana Addo should come to our aid immediately if he needs our vote else we will turn down on him this year.

One of the natives said due to the poor nature of their road, it difficult to travel out in the evening.

No driver wants to ply our road at night. She discloses.

We are Appealing to Hon. Agyei Boateng, the member of Parliament for New Juanbeng north to tarred our road before election else we will show him pepper.

Story by

Kamal Ahmed

SUHYHEN, E/R

925202024146-uypctgfsrm-poor-road-network.jpeg

