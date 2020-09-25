Tomato Pastes Safe, Ignore Misleading Documentary – FDA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has assured the public of safety in the consumption of Tomato paste on the Ghanaian market.

“The general public is assured that all products registered by the FDA, including tomato paste and tomato mix are safe,” a statement issued by the Authority said.

A viral documentary about the Production of Tomato Paste in China has hit major social media platforms. The video condemned the production of Tomato concentrate mixed with other ingredients found on the Ghanaian market.

Consumers are living in anxiety and fear since the over 10-minute video first appeared days ago prompting health risks with the consumption of the China brands of Tomato paste dominating the Ghanaian market.

But the FDA in its Press Statement sought to dismiss the documentary and explained there are two variations of tomato concentrate products: Tomato Paste and Tomato Mix.

“According to the Ghana Standards GS 246:2019, Tomato Paste is tomato concentrate to which salt and other suitable seasoning ingredients may be added whiles, Tomato Mix per the Ghana Standards GS 1203:2018, is tomato concentrate and/or tomato powder (granules) to which water, salt, starch, dietary fibre and other optional ingredients mentioned in Clause 5.1.2 are added. With regards to labelling of these products in Ghana, the FDA has a separate Guideline for Labelling of Tomato Mix and Seasoned Tomato Mix – Tomato Seasoning Mix which requires quantitative declaration in percentages of tomato and of all ingredients mentioned above if used in the production of the product.”

It further said the current FDA regulatory measures being implemented to ensure safety included sampling and testing of all batches of tomato paste and tomato mix products locally manufactured in and imported into the country before clearance as prescribed by standards and Labelling Guidelines.

Meanwhile, the FDA stated that Gino, a brand mentioned in the documentary, officially ceased the importation of Tomato Paste onto the Ghanaian Market and from November 2018 only imports bulk tomato concentrate for the production of ‘GINO TOMATO MIX’ locally.

Watch video below: