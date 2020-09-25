ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.09.2020 Headlines

Western Togoland Group Beat Police Officers, Seize Guns And Stripped Them Naked

Western Togoland Group Beat Police Officers, Seize Guns And Stripped Them Naked
Listen to article

There is tension on the Kpong-Akosombo road as members of the Western Togoland have mounted roadblocks at Akrade preventing vehicular movement.

The group said to be wielding guns and sticks amid chanting of war songs mounted the roadblock around 3:00am Friday.

Members of the group attacked two police stations in the Volta region, stripped officers naked and seized their guns.

Friday’s incident is also happening barely few weeks after the group erected signboards in Somanya claiming authority over the area.

The signboards which have since been removed by the Police had inscriptions “Welcome to Western Togoland” for travellers heading towards Somanya from Accra, and “You are leaving Western Togoland” for travellers travelling in the opposite direction”

---starrfm

More on this story

More

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
25 Members Of Secessionists Group Arrested
Sheer Volumes, Magnitude Of Anomalies Unusual, Unprecedented And Cause For Concern About Credibility, Integrity Of Voter Roll — Mahama
Focus Your Lenses On Ghana, Come Early And Engage EC On Problematic Voter Register – Mahama To Int'l Election Observers
Western Togoland Group Seize Volta Region, Block Major Entry Routes Amid Gunshots
7000 Civilian Employees Of Ghana Armed Forces Threaten Demo Over Poor Conditions Of Service
Bawumia Inaugurates North East, Savannah Regional House Of Chiefs
UPP NEC Sues Founder — 'Odike Is Not Our Flagbearer'
Traders At Okaikwei Demand Head Of MCE Over Destruction Of Goods, Military Assault
Jane Naana's Voter ID Was Duplicated – Mahama
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Togbewo Afede XIV and Sri III: We Want to Hear Your Royal Vo...
17 minutes ago

Western Togoland Group Beat Police Officers, Seize Guns And ...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line