ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.09.2020 Headlines

25 Members Of Secessionists Group Arrested

25 Members Of Secessionists Group Arrested
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Some 25 members of the secessionist group, Homeland Study Foundation, also known as Western Togoland have been arrested by the security personnel.

They were picked up at Abortia near Joapong where they had earlier mounted a roadblock.

There is heavy military and police presence in the area.

Members of the secessionist group in the early hours of Friday, September 25 blocked major entries into the Volta Region.

Most passengers travelling to areas in the Volta Region including Tefle, Tsopoli and Juapong were left stranded.

---citinewsroom

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
Western Togoland Group Beat Police Officers, Seize Guns And Stripped Them Naked
Sheer Volumes, Magnitude Of Anomalies Unusual, Unprecedented And Cause For Concern About Credibility, Integrity Of Voter Roll — Mahama
Focus Your Lenses On Ghana, Come Early And Engage EC On Problematic Voter Register – Mahama To Int'l Election Observers
Western Togoland Group Seize Volta Region, Block Major Entry Routes Amid Gunshots
7000 Civilian Employees Of Ghana Armed Forces Threaten Demo Over Poor Conditions Of Service
Bawumia Inaugurates North East, Savannah Regional House Of Chiefs
UPP NEC Sues Founder — 'Odike Is Not Our Flagbearer'
Traders At Okaikwei Demand Head Of MCE Over Destruction Of Goods, Military Assault
Jane Naana's Voter ID Was Duplicated – Mahama
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Western Togoland Group Beat Police Officers, Seize Guns And ...
55 minutes ago

25 Members Of Secessionists Group Arrested
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line