25 Members Of Secessionists Group Arrested

Some 25 members of the secessionist group, Homeland Study Foundation, also known as Western Togoland have been arrested by the security personnel.

They were picked up at Abortia near Joapong where they had earlier mounted a roadblock.

There is heavy military and police presence in the area.

Members of the secessionist group in the early hours of Friday, September 25 blocked major entries into the Volta Region.

Most passengers travelling to areas in the Volta Region including Tefle, Tsopoli and Juapong were left stranded.

---citinewsroom