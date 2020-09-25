Sheer Volumes, Magnitude Of Anomalies Unusual, Unprecedented And Cause For Concern About Credibility, Integrity Of Voter Roll — Mahama

Listen to article

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Dramani Mahama has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to dialogue with the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) to find lasting solution to the challenges that have characterized the recently compiled voter register.

He said the sheer volumes and magnitude of anomalies are unusual, unprecedented and cause for concern about the credibility and integrity of the new voter's register for election 2020.

The EC after what it described as a successful voter register compilation exercise, is currently embarking on an exhibition exercise to give registered voters the opportunity to check their names in the register.

Unfortunately, the process has not been smooth with many raising several concerns following the massive missing of names in the new voter's register.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, former President John Dramani Mahama stressed that though the occurrence of anomalies during voter exhibition exercises is not new, the sheer volumes and magnitude of the recorded anomalies in the ongoing voter’s exhibition exercise are unusual, unprecedented and give the NDC genuine cause for concern about the credibility of the register and the integrity of the electoral process.

The NDC flagbearer for the 2020 general elections explained, “This is particularly so given the limited amount of time that we have for the resolution of these major challenges. It is obvious that the EC, despite the desperate public relations attempts, recognizes its failures and the potential challenges to the electoral process, of its actions”.

Despite backing the decision by the EC to extend the exhibition period to Sunday, September 27th, the main opposition party insists that it is inadequate to address the magnitude of issues to be resolved.

The party is therefore pushing for the Electoral Commission to have a comprehensive dialogue with the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) to look for the best way forward before the December 7 polls.

"The NDC wishes to recommend to the EC, once again, to begin a regular, comprehensive and transparent dialogue with IPAC", ex-President Mahama noted during the press conference.

