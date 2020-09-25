Western Togoland Group Seize Volta Region, Block Major Entry Routes Amid Gunshots

The secessionist group, Homeland Study Foundation, also known as Western Togoland group have blocked major routes to Volta Region.

The action by the group is believed to have taken place on the dawn of Friday, September 25.

Most passengers travelling to areas in the Volta Region including Tefle, Tsopoli and Juapong have all been left stranded as a result of the development.

Citi News understands some three persons have suffered gunshots wounds.

There are also reports of attacks on a number of police posts.

Recently, it emerged that some unknown persons believed to members of the group mounted signposts with the inscription 'Welcome to Western Togoland, Stay Safe' at Akorley and Akuse in the Eastern Region.

The group has been in the news for the past year over their attempts to push for the secession of the Volta Region from Ghana for the creation of Western Togoland.

