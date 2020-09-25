ModernGhanalogo

25.09.2020 Education

GNAT Pushes For 'One Laptop, One Internet Modem' For Teachers

GNAT Pushes For 'One Laptop, One Internet Modem' For Teachers
The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is advocating for a “one laptop and one modem per teacher” policy to support teachers in enhancing the learning experience of students within the COVID-19 period.

Interacting with teachers at it 2020 stakeholders forum, President of GNAT, Mrs Philippa Larson noted that teachers had been doing a lot for themselves hence a “One Laptop and Modem per Teacher” policy will serve as a motivation to teachers amid the COVID–19 pandemic.

“As educationists and practitioners, we have done a lot to support education. We have done a lot for ourselves but this time we are asking the communities, NGOs, Civil Society Organizations, and the government to come in to support us with one laptop per teacher, one modem per teacher to support all the things we have done and that will be enough motivation for all teachers here in Ghana,” she noted.

Madam Philipa Larson further commended teachers for their hard work in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She noted that despite the closure of schools in the country, “teachers have gathered pupils in their communities and taking them through education” in a bid to keep interacting with their students.

Madam Philipa Larson advised parents to allow their children to participate in the television, radio, and other forms of e-learning lessons.

She further entreated teachers to continue adhering to COVID-19 protocols as second-year students of both Junior High School and Senior High School return to school on October 5 to study and write their end of term examination.

“While observing the GNAT week right from now, let’s continue to observe the national protocols on COVID – 19 so that we can stay safe and healthy,” she cautioned.

The GNAT 2020 stakeholders forum featured three speakers; Prof. Jophus Anamuah-Mensah, former Vice-Chancellor of UEW, Prof. Smile Dzisi, former Rector of the Koforidua Technical University and Dr Michael Boakye-Yiadom of UCC.

They spoke on the theme: "Teacher Leadership In Developing Crisis Education Response."

