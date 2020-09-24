World Vision Ghana Partners Present Handwashing Stations, PPEs To Asutifi North District

Listen to article

World Vision Ghana and its partners under the Universal Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) project have presented some handwashing stations and a number of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to the Asutifi North District Assembly in Ahafo Region to help contain the spread of the COVID-19.

The items presented at the forecourt of the office of World Vision Ghana and its partners in Kenyasi include 130 handwashing stations and 105 dustbins with funding from the Conrad Hilton Foundation and World Vision Ghana match funding.

In addition to that World Vision Ghana donated some infrared thermometers, facemasks, liquid soaps and boxes of rubber gloves as part of the organisation's COVID-19 emergency response cover plan.

The Project Coordinator of World Vision Ghana for the district's universal WASH project, Cephas Wedam said the items are to be distributed to Health Care Facilities and schools to promote sanitation and hygiene and protect healthcare workers at the frontline of this deadly pandemic.

According to Cephas Wedam the implications of the pandemic cannot be taken for granted so World Vision Ghana and partners recognized the need to procure the handwashing stations and PPEs to help safeguard the health and life of project beneficiaries in the midst of this pandemic.

He explained that though the District Assembly has extremely performed well in handling the pandemic and its related issues still hands must be on deck to always beef-up the availability of PPEs and handwashing stations, which are key in combating the virus according to World Health Organization (WHO) and Ministry of Health (MoH).

In addition, he stated that aside the items curtailing the spread of the virus they will also improve the issues of sanitation in the District where currently WASH programme is been rolled out.

"We believe the presentation of the items will go a long way to address issues of water and sanitation which has a link with COVID - 19 pandemic," he stated.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Anthony Mensah received the items on behalf of the assembly, thanked the donors and said he is excited that the donors have noticed that to have effective fight against the virus individuals and companies must support the government.

The DCE said the presence of World Vision Ghana and its partners in the district has been a blessing because of the numerous interventions relaid to the people which has improved their living standards.

"With these items, the district is now positioned well prevent the spread," he stated.

The DCE, Anthony Mensah assured them of distributing the PPEs to the schools and Health Care Facilities as directed to meet the aim of the presentation.