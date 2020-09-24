Akufo-Addo Commissions Bechem Business Resource Centre

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo has paid a courtesy call on Nana Fosu Gyeabour Akoto II, the Omanhene of Bechem Traditional Area.

The President was accompanied by sector Ministers including Hon. Allan Kwadwo Keremateng.

Commissioning the Bechem Business Resource Centre, President Akufo-Addo thanked the chiefs and the people of Bechem for their warm reception and hinted that he and his government would do all it takes to provide the necessary infrastructures across the length and breadth of the country to help improve the living standards of the people.

He assured the chiefs that government would do all it takes to ensure peace prevails before, during and after the 2020 general elections and urged the teaming youth not to also allowed themselves to be used in election violence by politicians but rather consider the massive achievements of the NPP government and vote to return New Patriotic Party to power.

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo giving the keynote address

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng said the government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has the vision to provide quality infrastructures to encourage people to undertake businesses to make Ghana’s economy develop.

According to him, it would help residents to acquire business training to enable them effectively manage their businesses and urged them to put the centre into good use.

He further said government's 1D1F policy including others are aimed at providing sustainable jobs to many Ghanaians and urged them to support government implement its policies and programmes.

Hon. Kyeremateng also used the occasion to categorize some of the achievements of government.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng addressing the gathering

Nana Fosu Gyeabour Akoto II, the Omanhene of Bechem Traditional Area commended the President for honouring some of his campaign pledges made in 2016.

He said the Bechem town roads are in a deplorable state.

He made a passionate appeal to the president to tar the Bechem Town roads to enhance business activities.

Omanhene of Bechem Traditional Council Nana Fosu Gyeabour Akoto II giving his welcome address