24.09.2020 Social News

Election 2020: Eat Well, Reduce Your Sexual Rounds; We All Need Energy To Work — Police Officers Told

By Reporter
DCOP Boakye-Yiadom recently advised police officers to control their sex drive
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
DCOP Boakye-Yiadom is asking all police officers to paused all sexual activities with their partners as a way to boost their energy and stay stronger for the upcoming general elections.

Addressing a group of police officers after a route march organised by the police service on Monday, 21 September 2020, DCOP Boakye-Yiadom said: “Control yourself. We all need the energy to work during the election. I, therefore, advise all of you to eat well, reduce your sexual rounds for you to get the energy to work well before, during and after 2020 elections.”

The route march was aimed at assuring the public of the police’s readiness ahead of the elections.

The police marched through some principal streets of Accra.

The Director-General in charge of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Kwaku Boadu-Peprah, also warned police personnel against engaging in partisan political activities ahead of the elections.

“As a policeman, you are not supposed to involve yourself in any political activity. You can only do that when you enter the polling booth, there you can exercise your power. When it is time for the election, we are just going out there to discharge our duty and at the end of it whoever comes to power it is none of our business, we support the government of the day”, he emphasised.

