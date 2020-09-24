Mahama Lists Areas Of Missing Voter Names

Listen to article

Former President John Dramani Mahama has named specific places where the names of voters have gone missing on the provisional register being exhibited by the Electoral Commission.

Addressing journalists at a press conference on Thursday, 24 September 2020, Mr Mahama said, for instance, at the Naransawu Primary School in the Binduri Constituency, not a single person out of the 444 registered voters could find their names on the register.

Again, at both the Tampialim and Kumpalguga registration centres, no name was found on the register despite the registration of 428 and 392 persons, respectively.

In 18 other centres in the same constituency, a total of 6,341 names were invited from the register.

According to the former president, in the Jirapa Constituency in the Upper West Region, a total of 2,057 names were nowhere to be found in the exhibited register.

Mr Mahama also pointed to other cases of missing names in Klottey Korle, Krowor, Anlo, Keta and Ashaiman constituencies among other.

Meanwhile, Mr Mahama has reiterated that he will not accept the results of flawed elections.

The flagbearer of the NDC said: “We in the NDC have exhibited restraint at all times in this electoral process.”

“Even now, we are committed to doing so.

“But, let me serve notice once again that we’ll not accept results of a flawed election”, Mr Mahama warned.

“We will certainly not look on, neither will we shirk our civic responsibility and allow the EC, whether by ill intent or sheer incompetence, to usurp the people’s mandate in the December 7 polls.

“The EC must take immediate steps to rectify and sanitise the register and re-exhibit it, to afford the voting public and all stakeholders, an opportunity to verify their particulars in the voter register before it is finalised”, he said.

He told party supporters that: “This moment demands of us to act with patriotic zeal to preserve the zeal and stability of our beloved nation Ghana”.

“The true will of the people must triumph”, Mr Mahama noted.

Both Mr Mahama and his running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, suspended their separate campaigns a couple of days ago over concerns of a raft of anomalies detected by the party with regard to the voter roll.

While announcing the suspension of his tour in the Bono Region, Mr Mahama said there was the urgent need for international election observers to come to Ghana as soon as possible, to monitor and police the EC’s activities in the lead-up to the 7 December 2020 polls, which, in his view, have been “chaotic”.

“As things are going, we are not comfortable with the process going to the election and we call on the international community to take an interest in what is happening in Ghana”, Mr Mahama said on Tuesday, 22 September 2020, while condemning the election management body for its handling of the ongoing voter register exhibition process.

“We want electoral observers to come long in advance; international election observers must be deployed long in advance to supervise the electoral process going into the election”, Mr Mahama said.

