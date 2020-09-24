ModernGhanalogo

24.09.2020

WATCH LIVE: Mahama Speaks On Missing Names In Voter's Register

By Reporter
Former President John Dramani Mahama is about to speak on the reported missing names on the recently compiled electoral roll.

He is speaking to the nation from the NDC headquarters in Accra.

John Mahama and his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang earlier this week suspended their regional campaigns tours to respond to the matter.

He has since called on the international community to as a matter of urgency intervene in the electoral processes in Ghana.

