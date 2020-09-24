Ghana’s Germany Mission Loses Staff In Accra

Listen to article

A Chief Treasury Officer of the Comptroller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD) on secondment to the Ghana Embassy in Germany has passed on aged 53 in Accra.

The sad incident took place on Saturday at the 37 Military Hospital and was interred on Sunday at the Madina Public Cemetery.

Hassan Ibn Yaquub aka Amingo was in the embassy for two years and returned home when he felt unwell recently. He was survived by a wife and two kids.

Islamic prayers for his soul will take place on Sunday at his residence behind the St. Peter's School at Madina, Accra, followed at a later date in Yendi in the Northern Region.

---Daily Guide