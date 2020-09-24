ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.09.2020 Social News

Ghana’s Germany Mission Loses Staff In Accra

The late Hassan Ibn YaquubThe late Hassan Ibn Yaquub
Listen to article

A Chief Treasury Officer of the Comptroller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD) on secondment to the Ghana Embassy in Germany has passed on aged 53 in Accra.

The sad incident took place on Saturday at the 37 Military Hospital and was interred on Sunday at the Madina Public Cemetery.

Hassan Ibn Yaquub aka Amingo was in the embassy for two years and returned home when he felt unwell recently. He was survived by a wife and two kids.

Islamic prayers for his soul will take place on Sunday at his residence behind the St. Peter's School at Madina, Accra, followed at a later date in Yendi in the Northern Region.

---Daily Guide

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Woman Found Dead In A Gutter Near STC Head Office In Accra
Tears Flood Burial Of Three Siblings Who Died In Somanya Accident
Election 2020: Eat Well, Reduce Your Sexual Rounds; We All Need Energy To Work — Police Officers Told
C/R: Landguards Shoot Asafo Chief, Three Others Badly Injured
66% Of Accidental Deaths Caused By Road Crashes – Bureau Of Public Safety
Ghana To Provide 550,000 People With Improved Water And Sanitation Services
Stop Debating Politics With Passengers When Driving — National Chairman Of GPRTU Urges Commercial Drivers
Police Arrest Three Gold Coast Fund Management Demonstrators
Free Water Extended To December 31
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Election 2020: Eat Well, Reduce Your Sexual Rounds; We All N...
54 minutes ago

C/R: Landguards Shoot Asafo Chief, Three Others Badly Injure...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line