ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.09.2020 General News

School Reopening Committee Submit Report To Education Minister

Matthew Opoku Prempeh
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Committee on the reopening of schools has submitted its report to the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

A statement signed by the press secretary to the Minister, Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, said the report was submitted on September 23.

It would be recalled that the Committee was inaugurated by the Education Minister on August 20 and chaired by Prof. Dominic Fobih, a former Minister of Education and the Chairman of the GETFund Board of Trustees.

The mandate of the Committee was to advise on the reopening of pre-tertiary schools for the 2020/21 academic year.

According to the statement, “the report will be forwarded to the President ahead of extensive stakeholder engagement on the rollout of the decision by the President.”

---Daily Guide

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Ghana To Lose GHS802m In 3years If Customs Amendment Act Is Implemented – Auto Dealers
We Suspect Foul Play – MFWA On NCA’s Refusal To Provide Authorised Radio Stations Info
Go Prove Your ‘Missing Names’ Claim At IPAC Meeting Today – Ephson Tells NDC
Global Youth Empowerment Centre Appoints Raphael Godlove Ahenu, 11 Others As Ghana Reps
Give Us More Power To Tackle Road Issues – Road Safety Authority
Prof. Kwaku Azar Calls For Repeal Of Article 92(2)(a) To Honour Adamu Sakande
Engage Sign Language Interpreters At All Events — Otiko Djaba Fights For 'Deaf and Dumb'
Iranian Envoy Bids Farewell To Akufo-Addo
Kwame Adom-Appiah Nominated New DCE For Sekyere East
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Rawlings’ Mother Dies Aged 101
57 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo Has Built Over 2,000 classrooms, Started 7 New SH...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line