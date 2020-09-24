School Reopening Committee Submit Report To Education Minister

The Committee on the reopening of schools has submitted its report to the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

A statement signed by the press secretary to the Minister, Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, said the report was submitted on September 23.

It would be recalled that the Committee was inaugurated by the Education Minister on August 20 and chaired by Prof. Dominic Fobih, a former Minister of Education and the Chairman of the GETFund Board of Trustees.

The mandate of the Committee was to advise on the reopening of pre-tertiary schools for the 2020/21 academic year.

According to the statement, “the report will be forwarded to the President ahead of extensive stakeholder engagement on the rollout of the decision by the President.”

