School Reopening Committee Submit Report To Education Minister
1 HOUR AGO
Matthew Opoku Prempeh
The Committee on the reopening of schools has submitted its report to the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.
A statement signed by the press secretary to the Minister, Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, said the report was submitted on September 23.
It would be recalled that the Committee was inaugurated by the Education Minister on August 20 and chaired by Prof. Dominic Fobih, a former Minister of Education and the Chairman of the GETFund Board of Trustees.
The mandate of the Committee was to advise on the reopening of pre-tertiary schools for the 2020/21 academic year.
According to the statement, “the report will be forwarded to the President ahead of extensive stakeholder engagement on the rollout of the decision by the President.”
---Daily Guide