Global Youth Empowerment Centre Appoints Raphael Godlove Ahenu, 11 Others As Ghana Reps

The Global Youth Empowerment Centre (GYEC), a global youth movement with more than forty thousand members across the world has appointed a human rights and anti-corruption crusader, Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu as the Country Director for Ghana.

Mr Ahenu who is the Founder/ CEO of Global Media Foundation, human rights media advocacy organization, brings on board 13 years’ experience as a human right broadcast journalist, youth activist and social justice crusader. He was appointed alongside eleven others to lead GYEC in Ghana.

They are Jake Yakubu Adams, Head of the Advisory Board, Vida Pearl, Head of Media, Mark Ntim, Head of Production, William Appiah, Eastern Regional Coordinator, Habiba Swallah, Duty Eastern Regional Coordinator and Kwame Abongo, Duty Head of Training.

The rest are Margret Naa Oyoo Owoo, Youth Counselor and Health Coordinator for Greater Accra, Mohammed Sani Issah, Accra Zone A Coordinator (Nima and its environs), Isaac Elikem Dogbe, Accra Zone B Coordinator (Ashaiman and its environs) and Daniel Tawiah, Accra Zone C Coordinator (Awoshie and its environs).

The Global Youth Empowerment Centre is a youth organization which is focused on interconnecting the youth globally for national development and personal improvement.

In a statement during the Swearing-in ceremony of the leaders in Accra, the Global Director of Operations for GYEC, Rhoda Doku said the youth of today across the globe especially in Africa and for that matter Ghana are faced with a lot of challenges. They include lack of employment opportunities, poor educational system, family problems, substance abuse, pressures of materialism, lack of affordable housing and negative stereotyping among others.

Madam Doku emphasized that the issue of unemployment among the youth is still threatening the survival and positive growth of Ghana. Existing data reveals that the proportion of the unemployed youth in the country is high and it has been higher for females than for males over the past forty years.

According to her, the World Bank in its latest report on jobs in Ghana has revealed that about 48 percent of the youth in the country, who are between 15-24 years, do not have jobs.

Most youths, she noted, are not only confronted with unemployment or underemployment but also with low incomes, especially for those engaged in private business, due to lack of required skills as well as limited access to innovative financing models for enterprise start-up, growth and expansion.

As a coping strategy, Madam Doku noted that the youth have resorted to several irregular activities for income, these irregular activities are mostly illegal and have devastating consequences on the youth, their immediate communities and country at large.

She said the Global Youth Entrepreneurial Development Centre, is geared towards helping the youth to understand the process of enhancing their capacity to develop, manage and organize a business venture while keeping in mind the risks associated with it.

“We groom, coach and guide them throughout the process. You will be glad to know that, we provide business solution ideas and expert advice on new business development as well as continual engagement in the process of building the capacity of entrepreneurship but instead of complicating things with big words and sophisticated terminologies, let us understand it simply. The process of entrepreneurship development is nothing but helping the entrepreneurs develop their skills through training and application of that training. It instills in them the quality of making better decisions in the day to day business activities.”

An Evangelist, Emmanuel Pare of the Evangelistic Ministries International who sworn in the new leaders congratulated them for availing themselves for such responsibility and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by working hard to help solve the many challenges facing the youth of today.

Evangelist Pare said even though their positions come with no monetary benefit, he encouraged them to give off their best to the benefit of the youth.

He advised the youth to eschew social vices such as substance abuse, arm robbery, promiscuity and violence, among others that have the potential of destroying their future.

According to the Evangelist, lack of employment opportunities for the youth has forced many of them to travel to Europe and other parts of the World through unapproved routes like the Desert, the Mediterranean in search of greener pastures.

Evangelist Pare therefore called on African Leaders to learn from the European counterparts on job creation to enable them to create jobs for the teeming youth back home in Africa.

The newly appointed Country Director for GYEC Ghana, Raphael Godlove Ahenu on behalf of the new leaders expressed appreciation to the Global Council for the assignment and assured them they will work hard to make GYEC a household name in Ghana.

He said they will soon embark on a massive youth mobilization drive across Ghana to mobilize one million young people for the task ahead.

According to Mr Ahenu, because of dirty politics in Ghana, the youth front had been divided into partisan lines thereby making them voiceless and vulnerable, and allowing selfish politicians to take undue advantage of them to foment troubles.