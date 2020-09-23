ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
23.09.2020 Headlines

Mahama Speaks Tomorrow On Voter’s Register Irregularities

Mahama Speaks Tomorrow On Voter’s Register Irregularities
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Former President John Dramani Mahama will on Thursday, September 24, speak on the reported irregularities with the ongoing voter’s exhibition exercise.

A statement by the Mahama campaign said the anomlies and other issues related to the integrity of the voter’s register could undermine the peace of the country in December when Ghana goes to the polls.

Both Mr. Mahama and his runningmate Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang have suspended their campaigns over the register concerns.

Announcing the suspension of his campaign, Mr. Mahama said: “There is so much wrong going on, the incompetence of this electoral commission is legendary. We have had so many elections in this country but never have we had one that the processes appear so chaotic and confused like this one.

“There is too much anarchy and disorder, we are not sure we can have a credible register, we are not sure we can have a free and fair election. I am cutting short my tour of the Bono Region to return to Accra because of the increasing reports of challenges with the voter register and the exhibition process. We’ll address a major press conference on the issues in due course,” Mr Mahama said at a rally in the Sunyani East Constituency.

He stressed: “We are not comfortable with the processes leading to the elections. We want election observers in this country long in advance to supervise the elections”.

---starrfm

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
Come Back To Kokrokoo – Peace FM To NDC
Thank You For Giving Us Identity — Oti Chiefs Hail Akufo-Addo
Akufo-Addo Launches Pan African Heritage Museum
It’s Petty, Childish’ To Call Our Agyapa Petition Opportunistic, Populist – STRANEK Jabs Amidu
Election 2020: IGP Visits Western North Region To Assess Preparations
Group Wants 'Unconscionable' Presidential Candidates’ Filing Fees Abolished With Immediate Effect
Bawumia Inaugurates Oti, Northern Regional Houses Of Chiefs
Charles Bissue’s Face 'Disfigured' After Alleged Heavy Punches With MP Mireku Duker
Court Compels Striking Nurses To Resume Work On Thursday
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Come Back To Kokrokoo – Peace FM To NDC
1 hour ago

Thank You For Giving Us Identity — Oti Chiefs Hail Akufo-Add...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line