Mahama Speaks Tomorrow On Voter’s Register Irregularities

Former President John Dramani Mahama will on Thursday, September 24, speak on the reported irregularities with the ongoing voter’s exhibition exercise.

A statement by the Mahama campaign said the anomlies and other issues related to the integrity of the voter’s register could undermine the peace of the country in December when Ghana goes to the polls.

Both Mr. Mahama and his runningmate Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang have suspended their campaigns over the register concerns.

Announcing the suspension of his campaign, Mr. Mahama said: “There is so much wrong going on, the incompetence of this electoral commission is legendary. We have had so many elections in this country but never have we had one that the processes appear so chaotic and confused like this one.

“There is too much anarchy and disorder, we are not sure we can have a credible register, we are not sure we can have a free and fair election. I am cutting short my tour of the Bono Region to return to Accra because of the increasing reports of challenges with the voter register and the exhibition process. We’ll address a major press conference on the issues in due course,” Mr Mahama said at a rally in the Sunyani East Constituency.

He stressed: “We are not comfortable with the processes leading to the elections. We want election observers in this country long in advance to supervise the elections”.

---starrfm