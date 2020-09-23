Thank You For Giving Us Identity — Oti Chiefs Hail Akufo-Addo

Members of the newly created Oti Regional House of Chiefs have expressed profound gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for fulfilling his campaign promise of creating the region.

The Oti Region was carved out of the Volta Region after an emphatic 'Yes Vote' in a referendum last year.

The process was completed with a historic inauguration of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs by Vice President Bawumia on Tuesday, September 22, at Dambai.

Nana Mprah Besemuna III, Paramount Chief of Karachi Traditional Area, at a colourful inauguration at Dambai, expressed the appreciation to the Government on behalf of the chiefs and the people.

The traditional authorities could not hide their excitement and gratitude to see their dream become a reality.

"Thank you for giving us an identity with the creation of the new region," Nana Besemuna said in an address.

He said the creation of the region had given them an identity, and they would remain thankful to President Akufo-Addo.

Vice President Bawumia, on his part, said the creation of the six new regions had re-demarcated the administrative boundaries of the country and would help speed up development.

He said government was committed to bringing democracy to the people and urged the chiefs to be part of the process, using their revered institution.

"As the President said in Goaso during the inauguration of the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, Government is determined to bring governance closer to the people, and expand the boundaries of democracy in our country,” he said.

"We are counting on you to help shape and integrate yourselves into these developments. This way, the peculiarly Ghanaian contribution to the concept of governance, which emanates from the integration of royal, aristocratic institutions into the fabric of a republican, democratic framework, will be enhanced and strengthened to the benefit of the Ghanaian people."

"I urge you to speak out and join Government's fight against the ills of our society – corruption, social and economic injustice, crime, and the illegal mining menace, popularly referred to as galamsey.”

"As chiefs, you have a responsibility, as was done in the days of our forefathers, to help preserve our lands, water bodies and environment."

As a new region, the Vice President assured the chiefs of government's readiness to build a new regional hospital as part of the Akufo-Addo government's Agenda 111 Health Project.

The Vice President updated the chiefs on the development projects in the region and said:

"There were 299 projects being executed in the Region, with 159 completed, and the remaining 140 ongoing. These are projects in education, health, roads, water and sanitation."

Fourteen flagship policies have been successfully implemented and these include the Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs, One District One Factory, One District One Warehouse, One constituency one ambulance, NaBCo, Zongo Development Fund, and provision of free electricity and water to reduce the suffering of the people due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“The people of Oti have seen a lot of development and improvement in livelihoods in less than four years under President Akufo-Addo. We therefore need to protect all these achievements as we seek to do more in the next four years with your support,” Dr Bawumia said.

