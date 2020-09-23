Free Water Extended To December 31 By Editor LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Government's covid-19 free water to all Ghanaians has been extended for another three months. The extension takes effect from October 1 and ends on December 31. Landlords and tanker service providers are warned against charging or selling the free water to Ghanaians within the period. This was contained in a statement signed by the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resource Cecilia Abena-Dapaah today. The statement noted that the extension is to enable Ghanaians continue with the protocols especially regular hand washing under running water to help combat covid-19 entirely. Read full statement below:
Free Water Extended To December 31
Government's covid-19 free water to all Ghanaians has been extended for another three months.
The extension takes effect from October 1 and ends on December 31.
Landlords and tanker service providers are warned against charging or selling the free water to Ghanaians within the period.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resource Cecilia Abena-Dapaah today.
The statement noted that the extension is to enable Ghanaians continue with the protocols especially regular hand washing under running water to help combat covid-19 entirely.
Read full statement below: